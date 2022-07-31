Mega Millions jackpot: How much will winner owe in taxes?
Published
The tax bill depends on whether the Mega Millions winner chooses a cash payout of $780.5 million or annual payments totaling $1.3 billion over 29 years.
#megamillions
Published
The tax bill depends on whether the Mega Millions winner chooses a cash payout of $780.5 million or annual payments totaling $1.3 billion over 29 years.
#megamillions
Watch VideoYou bought a Mega Millions lottery ticket and have been dreaming of how you'll spend $1.28 billion. Now it's time to..
Watch VideoLottery officials on Friday raised the Mega Millions grand prize to $790 million, giving players a shot at what would be..
State and federal tax on the Mega Millions jackpot will take a big bite out of the massive prize for July 26,..