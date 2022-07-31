A mass shooting in downtown Orlando leaves 7 people hospitalized. The assailant is still at large
Published
At least seven shooting victims were hospitalized Sunday after a melee in downtown Orlando, Florida.
#shootingvictims #melee #assailant
Published
At least seven shooting victims were hospitalized Sunday after a melee in downtown Orlando, Florida.
#shootingvictims #melee #assailant
An unidentified hitman open fired on the crowd, leaving several injured. No reports of death so far. The victims are hospitalised..