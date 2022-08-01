Bill Russell redefined how basketball is played, and then he changed the way sports are viewed in a racially divided country.The most prolific winner in NBA history, Russell marched with Martin Luther King Jr, stood with Muhammad...Full Article
NBA All Star, first Black head coach and civil rights activist Bill Russell dies at 88
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Bill Russell, NBA Great And Celtics Legend, Dies At 88
Newsy
Watch VideoBill Russell, the NBA great who anchored a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 championships in 13 years — the last two..