New Zealand's borders fully open after long pandemic closure
Published
New Zealand's borders fully re-opened to visitors from around the world on Monday, for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic closed them in March 2020.
#newzealand
Published
New Zealand's borders fully re-opened to visitors from around the world on Monday, for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic closed them in March 2020.
#newzealand
New Zealand had started reopening its borders in February, and the final phase was completed on Monday. The education and tourism..
**Marshall Plan for Europe**
As is well known, the Marshall Plan (1) was an American initiative adopted in 1948 that..