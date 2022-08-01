Report: Pelosi To Visit Taiwan Despite Warnings From China

Watch VideoU.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to visit Taiwan during her high-profile overseas trip to Asia despite warnings from Chinese officials to not interfere in the region, according to a report by CNN.
While the report cites senior U.S. and Chinese officials, it's still unclear if and when Pelosi's visit will...
