Report: Pelosi To Visit Taiwan Despite Warnings From China

Report: Pelosi To Visit Taiwan Despite Warnings From China

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoU.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to visit Taiwan during her high-profile overseas trip to Asia despite warnings from Chinese officials to not interfere in the region, according to a report by CNN.

While the report cites senior U.S. and Chinese officials, it's still unclear if and when Pelosi's visit will...

Full Article