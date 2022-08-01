Vladimir Putin says no one can win a nuclear war
Published
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday there could be no winners in a nuclear war and no such war should ever be started.Full Article
Published
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday there could be no winners in a nuclear war and no such war should ever be started.Full Article
Russian President Vladimir Putin's words appeared aimed at striking a reassuring note and portraying Russia as a responsible..
By Jose Miguel Alonso-Trabanco
From a long-range perspective, even though the formal establishment of Germany as a..