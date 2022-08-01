Kentucky flooding death toll rises, weather complicates recovery
Published
The death toll from Kentucky flooding rose to 35 as a round of severe storms in affected areas threatens to complicate recovery efforts.
#storms #flooding
Published
The death toll from Kentucky flooding rose to 35 as a round of severe storms in affected areas threatens to complicate recovery efforts.
#storms #flooding
Watch VideoThe White House is making more than $1 billion available to states to address flooding and extreme heat exacerbated by..
Watch VideoThe area is in clean-up mode, but some smaller communities still need help finding the lost and recovering those..