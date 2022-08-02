Chinese warplanes buzz line dividing Taiwan Strait before expected Pelosi visit
China has repeatedly warned against US speaker Nancy Pelosi going to Taiwan, which it claims as its own, and the United States said on Monday that it would not be intimidated by Chinese "sabre rattling" over the visit. In addition to Chinese planes flying close to the median line of the sensitive waterway on Tuesday morning, several Chinese warships had remained close to the unofficial dividing line since Monday.