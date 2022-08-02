Man arrested on Windsor Castle grounds charged under Treason Act
British prosecutors have charged a man with intending to "injure or alarm" Queen Elizabeth after he was arrested at Windsor Castle on Christmas Day.Full Article
Jaswant Singh Chail has been charged with an offence under the Treason Act 1842
A man has been charged under the Treason Act after he was arrested while carrying a crossbow in the grounds of Windsor Castle.