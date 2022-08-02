Fighting back tears and finally given the chance to confront conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, the parents of a 6-year-old killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary school shooting described being put through a "living hell" of death...Full Article
Sandy Hook parents: Alex Jones claims created 'living hell'
