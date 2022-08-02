Phillies acquire Angels outfielder Brandon Marsh, Cubs reliever David Robertson at 2022 MLB trade deadline
Published
The playoff-starved Phillies have needs in center field and in the bullpen
#phillies #cubs #brandonmarsh #davidrobertson
Published
The playoff-starved Phillies have needs in center field and in the bullpen
#phillies #cubs #brandonmarsh #davidrobertson
The Phillies are acquiring closer David Robertson and outfielder Brandon Marsh in separate trades with the Cubs and Angels,..
The playoff-starved Phillies have needs in center field and in the bullpen