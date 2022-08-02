Padres Obtain Juan Soto From Nationals In Blockbuster Deal

Watch VideoThe San Diego Padres acquired superstar outfielder Juan Soto from the Washington Nationals on Tuesday in one of baseball's biggest deals at the trade deadline, vaulting their postseason chances by adding one of the game's best young hitters.
The Padres also obtained first baseman Josh Bell while sending a haul of...
Watch VideoThe San Diego Padres acquired superstar outfielder Juan Soto from the Washington Nationals on Tuesday in one of baseball's biggest deals at the trade deadline, vaulting their postseason chances by adding one of the game's best young hitters.