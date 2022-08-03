First Ship With Ukraine Grain Cleared To Sail On To Lebanon

Watch VideoThe first grain ship to depart Ukraine under a wartime deal entered the Bosporus Strait on the way to Lebanon after its cargo was checked and approved Wednesday, Turkish and Ukrainian authorities said.
An inspection team spent about 90 minutes conducting checks aboard the Sierra Leone-flagged Razoni, which was...
