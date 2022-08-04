Alex Jones Concedes Sandy Hook Attack Was '100% Real'

Watch VideoConspiracy theorist Alex Jones testified Wednesday that he now understands he was irresponsible to declare the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre a hoax, and he now believes it was "100% real."
Speaking a day after the parents of a 6-year-old boy who was killed in the 2012 attack testified about the suffering,...
