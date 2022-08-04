Senate votes to support Finland and Sweden joining NATO
The Senate voted 95-1 to support Finland and Sweden joining NATO, with Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley voting no and Sen. Rand Paul voting "present."
#joshhawley #randpaul
Watch VideoU.S. Senators delivered overwhelming bipartisan approval to NATO membership for Finland and Sweden Wednesday, calling..