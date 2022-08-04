Leslie Grace addresses the sudden cancellation of her Batgirl movie
Published
" I am proud of the love, hard work and intention all of our incredible cast and tireless crew put into this film," Grace wrote on social media
#lesliegrace #batgirl
Published
" I am proud of the love, hard work and intention all of our incredible cast and tireless crew put into this film," Grace wrote on social media
#lesliegrace #batgirl
Films getting cancelled is nothing new in Hollywood.
But a movie being shelved after it's already been made to the tune..
Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are speaking out. The directors of the now-shelved Batgirl movie issued a statement on social media..