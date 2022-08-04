Former US President Donald Trump is expected to be questioned under oath in the coming days in the New York attorney general's long-running investigation into his dealings as a real estate mogul.The deposition could be a critical...Full Article
Trump expected to testify at New York investigation into real estate assets
New Zealand Herald
