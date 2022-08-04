How Does the Inflation Reduction Act Address Climate Change?

How Does the Inflation Reduction Act Address Climate Change?

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the Senate plans to hold its first vote Aug. 6 on the Inflation Reduction Act. An estimated $369 billion over the next 10 years would go toward combating climate change and investing in “energy security.” Here we review some of the climate-focused provisions in the bill.

