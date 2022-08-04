Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the Senate plans to hold its first vote Aug. 6 on the Inflation Reduction Act. An estimated $369 billion over the next 10 years would go toward combating climate change and investing in “energy security.” Here we review some of the climate-focused provisions in the bill.Full Article
How Does the Inflation Reduction Act Address Climate Change?
FactCheck.org0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
WEF has just tweeted a video endorsing a new climate change bill in the United States.
Rumble
WEF has just tweeted a video endorsing a new climate change bill in the United States. The bill is named the "Inflation..
Advertisement
More coverage
Democrats On Verge Of Passing Significant Climate Measures
Newsy
Watch VideoA raging wildfire along the California-Oregon state line is forcing evacuations, as scorching hot temperatures, and..
-
Asia’s Economies Face Weakening Growth, Rising Inflation Pressures – Analysis
Eurasia Review
-
Ron Paul: Inflation Reduction Act Another DC Lie – OpEd
Eurasia Review
-
What's inside the Dems reconciliation bill, Biden denies recession and more: Friday's 5 things to know
FOXNews.com
-
Inflation and climate change tackled in new Senate deal that Biden calls 'historic'
NPR