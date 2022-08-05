South Korea joined the stampede to the moon Thursday with the launch of a lunar orbiter that will scout out future landing spots.The satellite launched by SpaceX is taking a long, roundabout path to conserve fuel and will arrive...Full Article
South Korea launches first spacecraft to the moon
