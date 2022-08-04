DeSantis removes Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren
Published
“Our government is a government of laws, not a government of men,” DeSantis said.
#andrewwarren #desantis #hillsboroughcounty
Published
“Our government is a government of laws, not a government of men,” DeSantis said.
#andrewwarren #desantis #hillsboroughcounty
Polk County, Florida Sheriff, Grady Judd, opines as Grady Judd is apt to do, on the suspension of Florida State Attorney, Andrew..
Sign up for Rebel USA email updates: https://rebelne.ws/3PZ9g | Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis fired State Attorney Andrew Warren today..