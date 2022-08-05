China Halts Climate, Military Ties Over Nancy Pelosi's Visit To Taiwan

Watch VideoChina on Friday said it is canceling or suspending dialogue with the United States on a range of issues from climate change to military relations and anti-drug efforts in retaliation for a visit this week to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
The measures, which come amid cratering relations between Beijing...
