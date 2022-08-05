Trump Ally Kari Lake Wins Arizona GOP Primary For Governor

Watch VideoKari Lake, a former news anchor who walked away from her journalism career and was embraced by Donald Trump and his staunch supporters, won the Republican primary for Arizona governor on Thursday.
Lake's victory was a blow to the GOP establishment that lined up behind lawyer and businesswoman Karrin Taylor Robson in...
