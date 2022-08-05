Far-Right County Mayor Wins GOP Primary For Nashville U.S. House Seat

Far-Right County Mayor Wins GOP Primary For Nashville U.S. House Seat

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoAndy Ogles, a far-right county mayor, won Tennessee's crowded Republican primary on Thursday in a reconfigured congressional district in left-leaning Nashville that the party is hoping to flip in November. In a warning ahead of the general election, he said, "Liberals, we're coming for you."

Ogles, the Maury County...

Full Article