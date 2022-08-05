Alex Jones Ordered To Pay $49.3M Total Over Sandy Hook Lies

Watch VideoA Texas jury on Friday ordered Infowars’ Alex Jones to pay $49.3 million in total damages to the parents of a first-grader killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, which the conspiracy theorist falsely called a hoax orchestrated by the government in order to tighten U.S. gun laws.
The amount is...
