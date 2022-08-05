Flash Floods Strand 1k People In Death Valley National Park

Watch VideoFlash flooding at Death Valley National Park triggered by heavy rainfall on Friday buried cars, forced officials to close all roads in and out the park and stranded about 1,000 people, officials said
The park near the California-Nevada state line received at least 1.7 inches of rain at the Furnace Creek area, which...
Watch VideoFlash flooding at Death Valley National Park triggered by heavy rainfall on Friday buried cars, forced officials to close all roads in and out the park and stranded about 1,000 people, officials said