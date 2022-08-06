This Day in History: US drops atomic bomb on Hiroshima in 1945
Published
On Aug. 6, 1945, the U.S. dropped an atomic bomb on the Japanese city of Hiroshima — becoming the only country to ever use nuclear weapons during wartime.
#hiroshima #wartime
Published
On Aug. 6, 1945, the U.S. dropped an atomic bomb on the Japanese city of Hiroshima — becoming the only country to ever use nuclear weapons during wartime.
#hiroshima #wartime
Watch VideoThe United Nations chief warned Monday that “humanity is just one misunderstanding, one miscalculation away from..
Highlights of this day in history: The United States drops an atomic bomb on Hiroshima, Japan during World War II; LBJ signs the..