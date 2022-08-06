Windsor Hills crash: Vigil honors victims of horrific Windsor Hills crash
Published
A somber vigil was held to honor the victims of a multi-vehicle crash in Windsor Hills that killed six people, including a pregnant woman.
#windsorhills #vigil
Published
A somber vigil was held to honor the victims of a multi-vehicle crash in Windsor Hills that killed six people, including a pregnant woman.
#windsorhills #vigil
Watch VideoA pregnant woman who died along with her young son and three others in a fiery crash caused by a speeding car was..