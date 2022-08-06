Taiwan said on Saturday that China's military drills appear to simulate an attack on the self-ruled island after multiple Chinese warships and aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait following US House Speaker Nancy...Full Article
Taiwan says China military drills appear to simulate attack
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Daily News August 5th 2022 Friday 8pm
Rumble
The Russian Investigative committee accuses Kiev of shelling a hospital in the center of Donetsk, leaving at least 10 people..
China hits back at critics amid tensions in Taiwan
Sydney Morning Herald
Advertisement
More coverage
Taiwan says China military drills appear to simulate attack on island
euronews (in English)
Taiwan's defence ministry says it issued an alert and activated patrols and missile systems in response to Chinese exercises..