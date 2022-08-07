A 12-year-old boy who had been in a coma for four months died at a London hospital after doctors ended the life-sustaining treatment his family had fought to continue.Archie Battersbee's mother, Hollie Dance, said her son died at...Full Article
Archie Battersbee: Boy dies after life support ends
