A fire set off by a lightning strike at an oil storage facility raged uncontrolled Saturday in the city of Matanzas, where four explosions and flames injured 121 people and left 17 firefighters missing, Cuban authorities said.Firefighters...Full Article
Lightning strike set Cuban oil facility on fire, 17 missing
