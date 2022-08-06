Messi Nets Beautiful Overhead Kick Goal in PSG’s Season-Opening Rout

Messi Nets Beautiful Overhead Kick Goal in PSG’s Season-Opening Rout

Upworthy

Published

The superstar forward pulled off a first-time feat in Paris Saint-Germain’s Ligue 1 opener on Saturday.

#opener #ligue1 #superstar #rout #psg

Full Article