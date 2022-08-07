Ex-rebel sworn in as Colombia's president in historic shift
Colombia's first leftist president will be sworn into office Sunday, promising to fight inequality and heralding a turning point in the history of the country.Full Article
Watch VideoColombia's first leftist president will be sworn into office Sunday, promising to fight inequality and heralding a..