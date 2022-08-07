Senate Democrats Approve Big Biden Deal; House To Vote Next

Watch VideoDemocrats pushed their election-year economic package to Senate passage Sunday, a hard-fought compromise less ambitious than President Joe Biden's original domestic vision but one that still meets deep-rooted party goals of slowing global warming, moderating pharmaceutical costs and taxing immense corporations.
