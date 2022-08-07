Inflation Reduction Act: How It Could Impact Your Wallet

Watch VideoAs its name suggests, the Democrats' new budget reconciliation bill claims it will help bring down inflation. But for the most part, that can't happen overnight.
Instead, experts say those are the impacts you'd likely see next year and into the future, as people across the country grapple with the highest inflation...
Watch VideoAs its name suggests, the Democrats' new budget reconciliation bill claims it will help bring down inflation. But for the most part, that can't happen overnight.