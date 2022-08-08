Roger E. Mosley, 'Magnum P.I.' actor, dies at 83
Published
He played Tom Selleck's helicopter-pilot sidekick, Theodore "T.C." Calvin, and appeared in many other TV series during the 1970s.
#tomselleck #magnumpi #rogeremosley #theodoretc
Published
He played Tom Selleck's helicopter-pilot sidekick, Theodore "T.C." Calvin, and appeared in many other TV series during the 1970s.
#tomselleck #magnumpi #rogeremosley #theodoretc
Actor Roger E Mosley, best known for his role in the iconic TV series ‘Magnum P. I.’, has died aged 83.
Actor Roger Earl Mosley, best known for his role in the hit show "Magnum P.I.," has died at age 83, according to his..