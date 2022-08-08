Roger E. Mosley, 'Magnum P.I.' actor, dies at 83

Roger E. Mosley, 'Magnum P.I.' actor, dies at 83

Upworthy

Published

He played Tom Selleck's helicopter-pilot sidekick, Theodore "T.C." Calvin, and appeared in many other TV series during the 1970s.

#tomselleck #magnumpi #rogeremosley #theodoretc

Full Article