North Korea Offers 100,000 Additional Troops to Russia To Help Defeat Ukraine, Russian Media Confirms
According to Russian state TV, North Korea has offered Russia 100,000 "volunteers" to help in the conflict with Ukraine.Full Article
By Dzmitry Hurnyevich, Anna Sous and Syarhey Shupa
(RFE/RL) — “Yesterday, obviously, there was a bit of a bloody..
Military pundit Igor Korotchenko, speaking on Russian state TV, said 100,000 North Koreans are willing to fight in the conflict,..