3 Men Face Sentencing For Hate Crimes In Ahmaud Arbery's Death

Watch VideoMonths after they were sentenced to life in prison for murder, the three White men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery in a Georgia neighborhood faced a second round of criminal penalties Monday for federal hate crimes committed in the deadly pursuit of the 25-year-old Black man.
U.S. District Court Judge Lisa...
Watch VideoMonths after they were sentenced to life in prison for murder, the three White men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery in a Georgia neighborhood faced a second round of criminal penalties Monday for federal hate crimes committed in the deadly pursuit of the 25-year-old Black man.