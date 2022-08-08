Bill Graham, former interim Liberal leader, dies at 83
Published
Bill Graham, who served as foreign affairs minister when Canada decided against joining the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003, has died at the age of 83.Full Article
Published
Bill Graham, who served as foreign affairs minister when Canada decided against joining the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003, has died at the age of 83.Full Article
Bill Graham, who served as foreign affairs minister when Canada decided against joining the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003, has..