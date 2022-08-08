Former US President Donald Trump says his Mar-A-Lago compound in Florida is "currently under siege" and "occupied by a large group of FBI agents".Trump said "these are dark times for our nation" in a statement posted online.He...Full Article
Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago compound raided by FBI
New Zealand Herald0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Trump says FBI conducting search of Mar-a-Lago estate
Japan Today
Former President Donald Trump said in a lengthy statement Monday that the FBI was conducting a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate and..
-
‘This Is Some Third World Bullsh*t’: Dan Bongino Goes Nuclear on Fox News After FBI Raids Trump’s Home
Mediaite
-
Trump says his Mar-a-Lago home was raided by the FBI
NPR
-
FBI raids Donald Trump's home
IndiaTimes
-
Donald Trump says FBI carried out 'unannounced raid' on Mar-a-Lago property
Deutsche Welle
Advertisement
More coverage
FBI Raids Former President Donald Trump’s Home
Breitbart
Former President Donald Trump’s Florida home, Mar-A-Lago, was raided by FBI agents, Trump announced in a statement on Monday.