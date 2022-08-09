Watch VideoFormer President Donald Trump said in a lengthy statement Monday that the FBI was conducting a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate and asserted that agents had broken open a safe. A person familiar with the matter said the action was related to a probe of whether Trump had taken classified records from his White House...Full Article
Trump Says FBI Conducting Search Of Mar-a-Lago Estate
