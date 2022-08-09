Heavy rains drenched South Korea's capital region, turning the streets of Seoul's affluent Gangnam district into a river, leaving submerged vehicles and overwhelming public transport systems. At least seven people were killed and...Full Article
Rain in South Korea turns Seoul's roads to river, leaves 7 dead
Heavy rain causes floods in Seoul region
euronews (in English)
At least eight people were killed and six others were missing in South Korea as heavy rainfall drenched the greater Seoul region,..
Record rainfall, flooding in Seoul kill seven
Terra Daily
Seoul (AFP) Aug 9, 2022
Subway stations and major roads were underwater in the South Korean capital Seoul after..