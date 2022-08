Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced that it will now hold its "Haqeeqi Azadi jalsa" rally in Lahore on August 13. "The decision was taken by chairman Imran Khan in a meeting after the party learnt about the federal government's 'insufficient' plans for celebrations on Independence Day," Azhar Mashwani of the PTI said on Monday.