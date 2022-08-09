Roquan Smith requests trade from Chicago Bears
All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith said the Bears have "refused to negotiate in good faith" and that the team has left him "no choice" but to request to be traded.
NFL's Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith said in a statement that he has requested a trade after contract negotiations between..
Smith has been in a contract dispute with the organization