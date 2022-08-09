Judge allows PGA Tour to keep LIV Golf players out of 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs

Judge allows PGA Tour to keep LIV Golf players out of 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs

Upworthy

Published

The rich will not get richer as the PGA Tour's suspension of LIV Golf players was allowed to stand

#playoffs #fedexcup #livgolf #pgatour

Full Article