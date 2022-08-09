Trump Ally Doug Mastriano Cuts Off Jan. 6 Interview After Just 15 Mins
According to a source familiar with the interview, Mastriano and his lawyer were uncooperative and didn’t answer a single question.
Douglas V. Mastriano, a point person in Pennsylvania for a plan to fake electors to keep Donald J. Trump in power, plans to object..