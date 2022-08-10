Ukraine Says 9 Russian Warplanes Destroyed In Crimea Blasts

Watch VideoUkraine's air force said Wednesday that nine Russian warplanes were destroyed in massive explosions at an air base in Crimea amid speculation they were the result of a Ukrainian attack that would represent a significant escalation in the war.
