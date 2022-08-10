Trump Says He Took The Fifth Amendment In New York Investigation

Watch VideoDonald Trump invoked the Fifth Amendment and wouldn't answer questions under oath in the New York attorney general's long-running civil investigation into his business dealings, the former president said in a statement Wednesday.
Trump arrived at state Attorney General Letitia James' offices in a motorcade shortly...
