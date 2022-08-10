Sen. Becca Balint Wins Vermont's Democratic Primary For U.S. House

Watch VideoThe leader of Vermont's state Senate, Becca Balint, won the Democratic Party primary on Tuesday for Vermont's lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, meaning she could become the first woman and the first openly gay person to represent the state in Congress.
