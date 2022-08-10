Armie Hammer's alleged victims speak out in shocking new docuseries 'House of Hammer'
Published
"House of Hammer" looks at Armie Hammer's alleged abuse and his family's disturbing history.
#houseofhammer #armiehammer #docuseries
Published
"House of Hammer" looks at Armie Hammer's alleged abuse and his family's disturbing history.
#houseofhammer #armiehammer #docuseries
'House of Hammer' premieres September 2 on Discovery+.
Armie Hammer, the embattled actor who was accused of sexual abuse in early 2021, is the focus of a forthcoming Discovery+..