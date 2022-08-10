Influencer Courtney Clenney Charged In April Stabbing of Boyfriend Christian 'Toby' Obumseli

Influencer Courtney Clenney Charged In April Stabbing of Boyfriend Christian 'Toby' Obumseli

Upworthy

Published

The allegations centered on an Onlyfans model with millions of followers.

#tobyobumseli #courtneyclenney #stabbing #boyfriendchristian #onlyfans

Full Article